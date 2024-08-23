Tech sues ASC for failing to stop inappropriate photos circulating in workplace

Former X-ray technician Moira McDonald has filed a complaint against the Springfield, Mass.-based Surgery Center of New England claiming that the center’s human resources department failed to step in when inappropriate photos of her were circulating in the workplace, according to an Aug. 21 report from MassLive.

Ms. McDonald claims that two of her male coworkers, including a supervisor, took inappropriate photos of her and shared them with all the ASC's staffers.

Though she made several complaints to the human resources department, she alleges that the ASC took no action.

When McDonald learned about the photos two months after they were allegedly taken, it caused her "severe emotional distress, lack of sleep, depression, anxiety and humiliation," according to the complaint.

The Surgical Center of New England declined MassLive's request for comment.

The complaint alleges that the photos were taken in January 2023 and had been circulating before Ms. McDonald found out about them in March 2023.

In May 2023, Ms. McDonald resigned from her position at the center, stating the defendant’s inaction as the reason, according to the report.

She is accusing her former employer of sexual harassment, sex and gender harassment, sex and gender discrimination and retaliation, and is demanding a jury trial.

She also filed a charge with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination regarding this incident, according to the complaint.