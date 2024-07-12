Surgical specialty pay jumps 5.5% in 2024

Surgical specialties have seen a 5.5% increase in pay in the last year, according to the American Medical Group Association's 2024 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity Survey.

The survey includes data from 190,000 providers over 190 specialties.

Here’s a breakdown of pay increases among the top three surgical specialties from 2023 to 2024:

General surgery: Up 5.0%, from $470,840 to $494,287

OB/GYN – general: Up 3.6%, from $382,393 to $396,30

Orthopedic surgery: Up 5.5%, from 685,971 to $723,421

Productivity also increased 3%, with compensation per work relative value units, or wRVU, growth at 0.4%





