Surgery Partners, Hyde Park Capital form orthopedic platform

Surgery Partners and Hyde Park Capital partnered to form Midwest Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Alliance.
Together they and 11 Wisconsin-based physician-owned groups comprise the orthopedic platform, according to an Oct. 1 news release.
"MOMA will leverage the clinical excellence of its physicians and the business expertise of Surgery Partners to create a truly unique platform that is poised for growth," Jennifer Baldock, Surgery Partners chief development officer, said in the release.
The orthopedic groups involved are:
Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin (Wauwatosa)
Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center (Greenfield)
TS Ortho LLC, a physician ownership entity in Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)
Orthopedic Specialists & ASMS Holdings, Physician ownership entities in The Surgery Center
Innovative Pain Consultants
Great Lakes Anesthesia & Pain Specialists (Brookfield)
Franklin Orthopedics
Butler Orthopedics
Steven Nakata, MD (Milwaukee)
OrthoLazer (Milwaukee)