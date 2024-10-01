Surgery Partners, Hyde Park Capital form orthopedic platform

Surgery Partners and Hyde Park Capital partnered to form Midwest Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal Alliance.

Together they and 11 Wisconsin-based physician-owned groups comprise the orthopedic platform, according to an Oct. 1 news release.

"MOMA will leverage the clinical excellence of its physicians and the business expertise of Surgery Partners to create a truly unique platform that is poised for growth," Jennifer Baldock, Surgery Partners chief development officer, said in the release.

The orthopedic groups involved are:

Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin (Wauwatosa)

Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center (Greenfield)

TS Ortho LLC, a physician ownership entity in Midwest Orthopedic Specialty Hospital (Franklin)

Orthopedic Specialists & ASMS Holdings, Physician ownership entities in The Surgery Center

Innovative Pain Consultants

Great Lakes Anesthesia & Pain Specialists (Brookfield)

Franklin Orthopedics

Butler Orthopedics

Steven Nakata, MD (Milwaukee)

OrthoLazer (Milwaukee)