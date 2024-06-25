Surgeon pay vs. cost of living in highest-, lowest-paying states

Surgeons are the second highest-paid occupation in the U.S., according to data from the latest Bureau of Labor Statistics survey, however, those earnings vary greatly depending on the location of the practice.

Here is a comparison between the average hourly compensation of surgeons (excluding ophthalmologist, orthopedic and pediatric surgeons) in the five highest- and lowest-paying states for the profession and the cost of living in each state, using hourly pay data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and cost of living data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's living wage calculator.

Editor's note: Cost of living information accounts for the hourly wage one adult that works full-time must earn to support themselves.

Five highest-paying states:

State Hourly pay Cost of living Utah $247.66 $22.52 Wisconsin $216.14 $20.22 Ohio $215.61 $19.40 Georgia $214.66 $23.29 Indiana $206.37 $20.44

Five lowest-paying states: