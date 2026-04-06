Summit Health brings robotic shoulder replacement to ASC

New Providence, N.J.-based Summit Health performed the first complete robotic-assisted shoulder replacement in a freestanding ASC at Summit Atlantic Surgery Center in Florham Park, N.J.

The procedure used the ROSA robotics platform from Zimmer Biomet and included both anatomic and reverse shoulder replacement techniques. The system enables surgeons to execute preoperative plans with less than 1 millimeter of variance, according to an April 2 news release from the system.

The platform uses CT-based planning to create a 3D surgical map and guide implant placement during the procedure. It is intended to improve precision, implant fit and consistency compared to manual techniques.

The technology was recently approved by the FDA for shoulder surgery. The approach may support same-day discharge for patients undergoing shoulder replacement, according to the release.

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