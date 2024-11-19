State-by-state breakdown of 24 hospital closures in 2024

Massachusetts and Wisconsin have seen the most hospital closures of any state in 2024 thus far.

For ASCs, this might result in an influx in patients who have lost access to services through providers at hospitals or outpatient departments.

"ASCs will have the ability to pick up additional service lines, potentially boosting revenue, as hospitals continue to shutter services," Elaina Turner, RN, administrator of New Albany, Ind.-based Commonwealth Pain and Spine, told Becker's.

Here is a state-by-state breakdown of the 24 hospitals Becker's has reported on closing so far in 2024:

Alabama

Regional Medical Center Health System ended inpatient services at Anniston-based Stringfellow Memorial Hospital.

Thomasville Regional Medical Center halted operations indefinitely amid staffing shortages.

California

Modesto-based Stanislaus Surgical Hospital ended operations indefinitely Sept. 14 and laid off 160 employees.

Georgia

Emory Smyrna Hospital, part of Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare, shared plans to phase out its limited services and close Dec. 29.

Illinois

Kindred Hospitals will close two of its Chicago market acute care hospitals in the spring as part of plans to consolidate its four long-term acute care facilities in the area.

Iowa

Des Moines-based MercyOne closed its MercyOne Primghar Medical Center on Sept. 27.

Louisiana

Prairieville Family Hospital closed April 29 after the Louisiana Department of Health ruled it violated state hospital laws and regulations.

Massachusetts

Stoughton-based New England Sinai Hospital, a rehabilitation hospital owned by Dallas-based Steward Health Care, closed at the end of March citing low reimbursement rates.

Steward also shuttered its Ayer, Mass.-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center on Aug. 31.

Steward closed Boston-based Carney Hospital on Aug. 31.

Steward also filed an Oct. 7 notice of closure for its already nonoperational Norwood (Mass.) Hospital and four satellite facilities.

Michigan

Aspirus Health closed its Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital April 20 and turned it into a rural health clinic.

Missouri

Columbia-based University of Missouri Health Care Women's Hospital closed June 12. It transitioned all services to the new MU Health Care Children's Hospital and Birthing Center May 22.

Nebraska

Family Hospital at Papillion, affiliated with Cedar Park, Texas-based Family Hospital Systems, shut down in March.

Family Hospital at Millard in Omaha, also part of Family Hospital Systems, closed its doors in January.

Ohio

Kettering Health shuttered its emergency department at Kettering Health Piqua Feb. 1.

Hicksville-based Community Memorial Hospital permanently closed on Aug. 31 after temporarily shutting down in May due to financial challenges.

Oklahoma

Norman Regional Health System closed its flagship Norman Regional Hospital and emergency department July 28 and relocating services to another location.

Tennessee

Jellico Regional Hospital closed March 9 and will remain closed until Campbell County can secure another management entity.

Texas

Port Arthur-based the Medical Center of Southeast Texas, part of Steward closed its Beaumont campus Feb. 2.

Longview, Texas-based Select Specialty Hospital closed in late June, resulting in the termination of 94 employees.

Wisconsin