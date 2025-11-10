Senate advances potential funding deal: 5 notes  

The Senate has reached a potential deal to fund the federal government through Jan. 30, Politico reported Nov. 9.

Here are five things to know:

1. The Nov. 8 60-40 procedural vote sets up a vote later this week on a spending passage that would fund the Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and Department of Veterans Affairs through the full fiscal year. All other departments, including HHS, would be funded through the end of January.

2. The spending agreement would allow the Senate to vote in December on legislation extending the enhanced ACA subsidies set to expire at the end of 2025. It would also deliver back pay to federal employees and reverse layoffs of federal workers made during the shutdown.

3. The agreement would likely reimburse healthcare providers for Medicare telehealth visits that haven’t been paid during the stoppage, InsideHealthPolicy reported Nov. 10. Telehealth claims would be paid retroactive to Oct. 1, and claims reimbursed at a lower rate because of geographic rule changes would likely be reprocessed.

4. Senate Majority Leader Nick Thune said it “remains to be seen” how quickly a final vote is reached on the spending bill, Politico reported. The agreement also needs to pass the House before the government is reopened. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said that the chamber’s Democratic leadership will not support any legislation that fails to extend the enhanced ACA subsidies.

5. The deal would also fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program through fiscal 2026, CNN reported Nov. 10. SNAP benefits expired Nov. 1 and have been subject to a legal fight regarding short-term funding. On Nov. 9, a federal appeals court denied the Trump administration’s bid to avoid fully funding the program through November, The Wall Street Journal reported Nov. 10. The ruling means the government will have to make the payments within 48 hours unless the Supreme Court intervenes. Amid funding uncertainty for the program, many health systems have pledged donations to local food banks.