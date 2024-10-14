San Diego physician, practice to pay $3.8M for false claims allegations 

A San Diego physician and her medical practice have agreed to pay $3.8 million to settle allegations they knowingly submitted false claims to Medicare and TriCare.

From 2012 to 2022, Janette Gray, MD, and her former medical practice, The Center for Health & Wellbeing, fraudulently billed for services that were not covered by either disguising the provider, misrepresenting provided services, unbundling services or billing for medically unnecessary services, the Justice Department alleged in an Oct. 12 news release.

Dr. Gray will also now be excluded from participating in Medicare, Medicaid and all federal healthcare programs for five years.

Dr. Gray and her practice, which promoted IV infusion therapy, hormone therapy and other alternative treatments, claimed to operate a holistic clinic. It was staffed by physicians, nurse practitioners, naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists and mental health professionals.









