Rhode Island hospital recognized as Level 1 pediatric surgery center

Providence, R.I.-based Hasbro Children’s Hospital has been verified as a Level 1 Children’s Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons, reported by Providence Business News on July 21.

The designation is an ACS’s highest award for quality of care. Hasbro is the only surgery center in Rhode Island to earn the designation, and one of only 50 nationwide.

Level 1 signifies that a hospital has comprehensive care programs for a wide range of children’s surgical needs, access to specialized equipment and the ability to manage a large number of patients with congenital anomalies and complex diseases.