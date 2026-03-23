Proliance Surgeons to pay $4.45M to settle ransomware class-action lawsuit 

Seattle-based Proliance Surgeons has agreed to a $4.45 million settlement to resolve class action litigation stemming from a February 2023 data breach that affected more than 437,000 patients, the HIPAA Journal reported March 12.

Hackers gained access to the surgical group’s network in February 2023, exfiltrating files containing patient names, SSNs, dates of birth, medical information, health insurance information and medical record numbers. Notification letters were not mailed to affected individuals until November 2023, more than 280 days after the breach was discovered.

Under the settlement terms, class members may claim a two-year credit monitoring membership, reimbursement of documented out-of-pocket losses up to $5,000 and a pro rata cash payment of up to $599. The claims deadline is May 28, with a final fairness hearing scheduled for June 26.

Proliance Surgeons denied all allegations but agreed to settle to avoid the uncertainty and expense of continued litigation.

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