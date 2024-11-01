Physicians want more transparency for prior authorizations

Physicians are struggling to find clear, quick answers to their questions about prior authorization requirements, according to Medscape's 2024 "'They're Awful and Impede Patient Care': Medscape Physicians and Prior Authorizations Report 2024."

The survey collected responses from 1,073 physicians between March 1 and May 26, 2024.

Seventy-three percent of physicians said that they were not able to "learn relatively quickly" whether a patient's health plan would require a prior authorization for certain treatments or medications. Another 16% said they were unsure, while 10% said that they were able to quickly determine prior authorization requirements.