Physicians feel the pressure to squeeze in more patients for RVUs

Nearly three in four physicians have felt pressure from their workplaces to squeeze in more patient visits to add RVUs and greater reimbursements for the business, according to Medscape's 2024 "Medscape Physicians and RVUs Report," published Aug. 16.

The report, which surveyed 1,005 physicians between March 1 and May 26, found that nearly half of physicians (43%) frequently squeeze in more patients than normal to improve business reimbursements.

An additional 30% occasionally squeeze in extra patients, while 13% rarely do and just 14% never do.