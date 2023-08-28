Physician to pay $85K to settle Controlled Substance Act violations 

Missoula, Mont.-based physician William Stratford Jr., MD, has agreed to pay $85,000 to settle allegations that he distributed ketamine from an unregistered location and failed to maintain records.

In May 2021, DEA investigators inspected Dr. Stratford's clinic Big Sky Ketamine Care and found numerous failures to maintain accurate records, according to an Aug. 25 news release from the Justice Department.

Dr. Stratford entered the civil settlement agreement Aug. 11. He is also required to attend training on the Controlled Substances Act and comply with record keeping requirements.

The agreement also prohibits Dr. Stratford from prescribing controlled substances to himself or any immediate family members or office staff for five years, the release said.