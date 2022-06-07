Physician sentenced to 3 years in prison for tax evasion

Mississippi emergency room physician Kevin Crandell, MD, was sentenced to 33 months in prison and nearly $1 million in restitution, the Daily Journal said June 7.

Dr. Crandell stopped paying personal income taxes in 2007, the report said. From 2012 to 2018, he accrued $972,493 in tax debt, including interest and penalties.

He submitted false documents to the IRS in an attempt to negotiate a payment plan, the report said. On the documents, he claimed his expenses exceeded his income. Dr. Crandell earned $30,000 to $40,000 per month, according to court documents.