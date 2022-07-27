Physician's license suspended in wake of sexual assault charges

A Washington physician's license has been suspended after he allegedly sexually assaulted three patients in a hospital during their treatment, the Washington State Department of Health said July 26.

Josiah Hill, MD, practiced at Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, Wash., during the times of the alleged events, according to the statement of charges.

The first reported instance of Dr. Hill's misconduct was Jan. 20, with the second occurring Feb. 23 and third occurring April 16, according to the statement of charges.

Dr. Hill has been charged with unprofessional conduct, sexual misconduct and abuse, according to the statement of charges.

Dr. Hill is not permitted to practice medicine in Washington until the charges are resolved. He has 19 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension, the Department of Health said.