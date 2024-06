Physician pay growth by region

Primary care physicians in the West saw a 15.1% increase in pay from 2019 to 2023, according to the Medical Group Management Association's "Provider Compensation and Productivity Data Report."

The report, released May 28, included 2023 data from more than 211,000 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Here's how physician pay changed from 2019 to 2023 by region:

Eastern

Primary care: 14.7%

Surgical specialist: 18.1%

Nonsurgical specialist: 12.6%

Advanced practice providers: 10.9%

Midwest

Primary care: 12.9%

Surgical specialist: 9%

Nonsurgical specialist: -3.4%

Advanced practice providers: 12.5%

Southern

Primary care: 15.1%

Surgical specialist: 10.2%

Nonsurgical specialist: 8.3%

Advanced practice providers: 13.8%

Western

