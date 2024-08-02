Physician, granddaughter sentenced for unlawful opioid distribution

A Florida physician and her granddaughter were sentenced to federal prison for charges of conspiracy to distribute drugs.

In July 2020, the Drug Enforcement Administration restricted Janet Pettyjohn, DO, from prescribing opioids due to complaints about the manner in which she prescribed controlled substances, according to an Aug. 1 release from the Justice Department. Despite this, she continued to prescribe opioids in violation of the order until the restrictions were lifted in March 2021.

Between March 2021 and February 2023, Ms. Gallagher sponsored patients at Dr. Pettyjohn's practice in order to obtain controlled substances for herself and others. Dr. Pettyjohn knowingly prescribed the controlled substances with no legitimate medical purpose, despite signs of drug abuse and diversion coordinated by Ms. Gallagher.

In February, a search of Dr. Pettyjohn's residence found $34,132 in proceeds from her illegal prescribing, the release said. She relinquished her medical license and DEA registration in May.

Dr. Pettyjohn was sentenced to three years in federal prison and ordered to forfeit the $34,132 she earned from the illegal prescribing, according to the release. Ms. Gallagher was sentenced to six years.