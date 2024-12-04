Physician, device company to pay $2M+ to settle kickback allegations 

A Denver-based neuromonitoring company, its founder, a neurosurgeon, and a businessman have agreed to settlements totaling more than $2 million to resolve federal kickback allegations.

The settlements address claims that Assure Neuromonitoring paid illegal kickbacks to surgeons through joint ventures to induce them to order its intraoperative neuromonitoring services, the Justice Department said in a Dec. 3 news release.

Named in the lawsuit are Assure Holdings, its subsidiary Assure Neuromonitoring, Assure’s founder Preston Parsons, Denver neurosurgeon Brent Kimball, MD, and California businessman James Mathew McAlpin.

The Justice Department alleges that payments were funneled to Dr. Kimball through a "complex web of transfers." According to the report, at Dr. Kimball's request, Mr. McAlpin — a friend of the neurosurgeon — formed a company that entered into a joint venture with Assure's founder, Mr. Parsons. A portion of the joint venture’s payments was allegedly routed to Dr. Kimball.

Under the settlement terms: