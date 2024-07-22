Physician convicted for unlawfully prescribing opioids while serving on the Kentucky licensing board 

A pain physician who formerly practiced at Crestview, Ky.-based Interventional Pain Specialists was convicted July 19 for unlawfully prescribing opioids.

Michael Fletcher, MD, a former member of the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure, was convicted for illegally prescribing opioids to IPS patients, including patients who tested positive for cocaine and heroin, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

While he was unlawfully prescribing the opioids, Dr. Fletcher oversaw disciplinary proceedings against physicians, including those who improperly prescribed controlled substances.

Dr. Fletcher was convicted of three counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 17.