Physician bad behavior outside the workplace

Sixty-six percent of physicians have witnessed other physicians making fun of others outside the workplace, according to Medscape's 2022 report "Physicians Behaving Badly."
Medscape surveyed more than 1,500 physicians about physician misbehavior and what they've experienced in recent years.
Here's the bad behavior physicians have witnessed other physicians participate in away from work:
- Making fun or disparaging others unbeknownst to them: 66 percent
- Being inebriated in public: 52 percent
- Bullying or harassing others: 45 percent
- Using racist language: 42 percent
- Making unwanted advances toward someone: 28 percent
- Lying about credentials: 19 percent
- Becoming physically aggressive with someone: 18 percent
- Committing a crime: 9 percent