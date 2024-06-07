Physician assistant pay in 2024: 10 things to know

Physician assistants earn an average base salary of $131,000 in 2024, up from $122,000 in 2023, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Assistant Compensation Report," published June 7.

Here are nine additional things to know about PA pay in 2024, per the report:

1. The majority of PAs (52%) saw a 1% to 10% increase in their paychecks in 2023 from the year before.

2. The majority of PAs (53%) feel fairly paid in 2024, up from 50% a year prior.

3. Male PAs outearn their female counterparts by an average of $15,000 annually.

4. PAs working in operating rooms earn the highest salary, making an average of $156,000 annually.

5. The majority of PAs in the U.S. (52%) are employed by a medical group, while an additional 40% are employed by a hospital system.

6. PAs between the ages of 45 and 54 earn the highest salaries compared to those in other age brackets, earning an average of $151,000 annually.

7. PAs working in the Pacific region, including California, Oregon and Washington state, earn more than their counterparts in other regions, with an average of $159,000.

8. PAs working in the East Central region, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and more, earn less than their counterparts in other regions, with an average of $132,000.

9. PAs who have been working for 21 or more years earn more than their less seasoned counterparts, with an average of $152,000.