ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Physician assistant pay in 2024: 10 things to know

Claire Wallace -  

Physician assistants earn an average base salary of $131,000 in 2024, up from $122,000 in 2023, according to Medscape's 2024 "Physician Assistant Compensation Report," published June 7. 

Here are nine additional things to know about PA pay in 2024, per the report: 

1. The majority of PAs (52%) saw a 1% to 10% increase in their paychecks in 2023 from the year before. 

2. The majority of PAs (53%) feel fairly paid in 2024, up from 50% a year prior. 

3. Male PAs outearn their female counterparts by an average of $15,000 annually. 

4. PAs working in operating rooms earn the highest salary, making an average of $156,000 annually. 

5. The majority of PAs in the U.S. (52%) are employed by a medical group, while an additional 40% are employed by a hospital system. 

6. PAs between the ages of 45 and 54 earn the highest salaries compared to those in other age brackets, earning an average of $151,000 annually. 

7. PAs working in the Pacific region, including California, Oregon and Washington state, earn more than their counterparts in other regions, with an average of $159,000. 

8. PAs working in the East Central region, including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and more, earn less than their counterparts in other regions, with an average of $132,000. 

9. PAs who have been working for 21 or more years earn more than their less seasoned counterparts, with an average of $152,000. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast