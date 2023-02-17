Penn Medicine, College of Physicians encourage Black men to pursue career in medicine

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine's Perelman School of Medicine and the College of Physicians of Philadelphia have teamed up for a new program encouraging more Black men to choose a career in medicine, NPR affiliate WHYY reported Feb. 16.

The Hinkson and Holloway Mentorship Program, named for the College of Physicians of Philadelphia's first Black fellows, will accept 12 Philadelphia high school seniors and incoming college freshman. The program will be completely covered by a stipend and will offer networking opportunities, STEM training and mentorship.

Only 5 percent of active physicians identify as Black or African American, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.