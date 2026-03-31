Orthopedics’ quiet profit drains in ASCs

Orthopedics is driving some of the fastest growth in ASCs, but for many operators, higher volume is not translating into stronger margins.

Behind the shift of joint and spine cases into outpatient settings, ASC leaders say a range of hidden cost pressures, from implant reimbursement gaps and staffing shortages to payer complexity and operational inefficiencies, are quietly eroding profitability.

As a result, success in orthopedic ASCs is no longer defined by growth alone, but by how effectively leaders manage cost, complexity and scale in an increasingly demanding financial environment.

1. Implant costs can exceed reimbursement, making them orthopedics’ biggest margin risk: Implants remain one of the largest expense categories for ASCs and can sometimes exceed the total reimbursement for a procedure.

Payer reimbursement models vary widely, ranging from no separate implant payment to threshold-based or carve-out structures, requiring ASC leaders to closely track contract details and billing practices. Even small discrepancies can determine whether an implant is reimbursed at all.

Coding errors, lack of preauthorization, post-authorization clawbacks and inconsistent payer adherence to contracts further complicate reimbursement, making implants one of the most complex and high-risk cost drivers in orthopedic ASC care.

2. Margin pressure is shifting focus to throughput and supply chain control: Rather than simply cutting costs, orthopedic ASC leaders say maintaining profitability increasingly depends on improving efficiency and controlling supply spend.

Leaders are prioritizing higher throughput, optimizing block utilization, reducing late starts and aligning anesthesia coverage with demand while also targeting variation in implants, disposables and pharmaceuticals.

With supply costs rising and reimbursement tightening, success is increasingly tied to physician alignment, standardization and detailed case-level cost data to manage variation and negotiate more effectively.

3. Anesthesia shortages are driving up costs and disrupting orthopedic case volume: Workforce shortages in anesthesia are emerging as a major, and often unpredictable, cost and operational challenge for orthopedic ASCs.

With fewer anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists available, ASCs are paying higher wages, relying more heavily on locum and temporary providers, and in some cases delaying or canceling procedures when coverage falls short.

The instability is creating both direct cost increases and downstream revenue loss, as room closures and canceled cases put additional strain on margins and limit growth capacity.

4. Administrative burden and payer scrutiny are forcing operational restructuring: As payer requirements grow more complex, orthopedic providers are being pushed to rethink how their organizations operate.

Increased documentation demands, claim reviews and coding precision requirements are driving greater reliance on automation, workflow redesign and, in some cases, staff restructuring to remain financially viable.

At the same time, some practices are joining larger ASC platforms or networks to gain contracting leverage and manage administrative complexity, signaling a shift toward scale as a response to mounting payer pressure.

5. Growth alone is not translating to stronger margins for orthopedic ASCs: While orthopedic volume continues to surge, ASC leaders say long-term success depends less on growth and more on how efficiently that growth is managed.

Despite strong market expansion, ASC economics remain fragile due to lower reimbursement rates compared to hospital outpatient departments, rising labor and supply costs and variability in physician-driven purchasing decisions.

To remain viable, leaders are emphasizing operational rigor — including lean workflows, clinical standardization and stronger supply chain strategies such as aggregated purchasing and supplier partnerships. Without these disciplines, even high-volume orthopedic programs risk margin erosion in an increasingly competitive outpatient market.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.