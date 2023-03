Orlando Health taps ASC vice president

Orlando (Fla.) Health has added former Surgical Care Affiliates leader Colleen Heeter, BSN, as its vice president of ASCs.

Ms. Heeter will manage Orlando Health's ASC division, improving clinical experiences for staff and physicians, enhancing patient experience and increasing quality outcomes, according to a Feb. 28 press release.

Previously, she served as CEO and chief operating officer for Campbell County Health in Gillette, Wyo., regional executive director for Prime Healthcare in Kansas City, Mo., and vice president of operations for Surgical Care Affiliates.