Opus Genetics acquires rights to two therapy products for retinal disease

Opus Genetics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, has acquired the rights to two preclinical-stage AAV-based gene therapy products from Iveric Bio, a biopharmaceutical company.

The two products will be used in Opus Genetics' research into inherited retinal disease, specifically bestrophin-1 and rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, according to a Dec. 28 news release.

In exchange for the two products, Iveric Bio received $500,000 and "high single-digit percentage ownership of Opus," according to the release. The company is also eligible for development and regulatory milestone payments, sales milestone payments, and a low single-digit earnout on net sales of the products. Iveric will retain certain rights with respect to the potential future commercialization of gene therapy products for BEST1 and/or RHO -adRP.