ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

Opus Genetics acquires rights to two therapy products for retinal disease

Hayley DeSilva -  

Opus Genetics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, has acquired the rights to two preclinical-stage AAV-based gene therapy products from Iveric Bio, a biopharmaceutical company. 

The two products will be used in Opus Genetics' research into inherited retinal disease, specifically bestrophin-1 and rhodopsin-mediated autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa, according to a Dec. 28 news release. 

In exchange for the two products, Iveric Bio received $500,000 and "high single-digit percentage ownership of Opus," according to the release. The company is also eligible for development and regulatory milestone payments, sales milestone payments, and a low single-digit earnout on net sales of the products. Iveric will retain certain rights with respect to the potential future commercialization of gene therapy products for BEST1 and/or RHO -adRP.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast