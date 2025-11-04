Optum to lay off 572 employees

UnitedHealth Group’s Optum, the parent company of ASC chain SCA Health, plans to lay off 572 employees in New Jersey.

Here are three things to know:

1. Some layoffs will take effect as early as Feb. 2, 2026, according to four WARN notices filed in October.

2. Optum Care will eliminate 370 positions, while Optum Medical Care, Optum Services and Optum Select Management also reported additional layoffs scheduled between February and March.

3. The company also laid off 231 employees in the state earlier this year.

Editor’s note: Becker’s has reached out to Optum for comment and will update this story as more information becomes available.