Optum plans to scoop up Kelsey-Seybold and its 2 ASCs

Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group, is in the process of acquiring Houston-based Kelsey-Seybold Clinic and its two ASCs, Axios reported April 4.

If the deal closes, Optum would increase its value-based care investments, the report said. Kelsey-Seybold partners with payers to offer value-based commercial health plans and owns its own Medicare Advantage plan for seniors.

Among the additions the acquisition would provide Optum's portfolio are a cancer center, a women's health center, a specialized sleep center and the largest freestanding ASC in Texas. Kelsey-Seybold's 500 physicians and 30-plus locations would further bolster Optum's numbers.

The valuation of the deal was not disclosed, the report said.