Oncologist took millions in kickbacks for health system referrals, US alleges

A Tennessee-based physician and his practice are accused of accepting millions of dollars in kickbacks for referrals from Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Memphis Hospitals over a seven-year period, according to a whistleblower lawsuit. The federal government intervened April 11.

It is rare for the federal government to intervene in kickback suits, but with evidence mounting, the U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint alleging oncologist Lee Schwartzberg, MD, and his practice, West Clinic, entered into an illegal agreement with Methodist to provide management services for the health system's oncology line that increased Medicare reimbursement rates.

Dr. Schwartzberg received kickbacks from Methodist for the revenue generated by West Clinic physicians disguised as payments made as part of the management services agreement, but the services were not provided, the Justice Department alleges. After the agreement was signed, West physicians also referred significantly more patients to Methodist instead of its competitors.

Methodist purchased nearly all of West Clinic's outpatient locations as part of the deal to bolster its comprehensive cancer treatment center. West-employed physicians then began treating patients at Methodist as part of the adult oncology service line, and Methodist billed for the professional and facility fees for the outpatient treatment, chemotherapy and drugs provided. The arrangement lasted from 2012 to 2018, and in one of those years Methodist recouped $50 million in profits from the 340B Discount Drug program related to oncology services.

Dr. Schwartzberg received additional funds after Methodist made a $7 million investment in ACORN Research, a company that he and West Clinic had a financial interest in.