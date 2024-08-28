Oklahoma physician settles prescription fraud claims

Tuan Nguyen, MD, a physician in Oklahoma City, agreed to pay $165,000 to settle civil penalty claims that he issued invalid prescriptions for Schedule III controlled substances.

The Justice Department alleged Dr. Nguyen violated the Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act by issuing prescriptions without being properly licensed, according to an Aug. 27 news release.

The U.S. alleges that from November 2022 to September 2023, Dr. Nguyen issued Schedule III controlled substances without the required certificate of registration from the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Dr. Nguyen did not admit liability, and the U.S. did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims through the settlement, the release said.