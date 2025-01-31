Ohio physician practice abruptly closes 

North Canton (Ohio) Podiatry has abruptly shuttered, The Canton Repository reported Jan. 18.

According to the report, a sign was posted on the door of the practice saying the office would be closed until further notice. Originally, the sign directed patients to other physicians in the area, but it was later updated to state that "Patient medical records will be addressed once adequate staff can be found."

The State Medical Board of Ohio told the Repository that it was "unable to share if any complaints have been submitted against this provider, as complaints are confidential under Ohio law."

According to the practice's website, the practice has one physician, Priyanka Mude, DPM.

Becker's has reached out to North Canton Podiatry and will update this article if more information becomes available.