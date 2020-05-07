Nurses 'spread thin' at ASC converted into ICU — 5 things to know

At a New York City surgery center converted into an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients, "the nurses are spread thin," the Victoria Advocate reports.

Five things to know:

1. The converted surgery center, which is across the street from Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, is accommodating around 10 to 15 COVID-19 patients.

2. Kristin Rojas, MD, a breast surgeon, is one MMC clinician whose typical practice was halted during the pandemic. She was asked to staff the ICU, where she now works 12- to 13-hour shifts Friday through Sunday.

3. Under normal circumstances, there would be one nurse per two ICU patients. The makeshift ICU only has one nurse to every four or five patients, most of whom are at least 50 years old with coexisting conditions.

4. Medical personnel staffing the ICU — including volunteers from other states — put on full-body gowns, N95 masks, goggles and gloves before entering the facility.

5. Staff at the ICU have enough personal protective equipment, but they still have to be mindful about how much they use, Dr. Rojas said.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.