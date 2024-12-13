Nurse satisfaction in 2024: 14 things to know

An overwhelming majority of nurses are happy with their career choices in 2024, with 92% glad they entered the profession, according to Medscape's 2024 "What They Love and Loathe: Medscape Nurse Career Satisfaction Report," published Dec. 13.

The survey collected responses from 7,723 practicing nurses, including RNs, LPNs and APRNs, between March 20 and June 26.

Here are 13 additional things to know about nurse satisfaction rates in 2024:

1. Over half (53%) of the survey respondents have been in nursing for more than 21 years.

2. The majority of nurses (73%) would join the profession again if they had it to do over.

3. While the majority of nurses would choose the same educational program again (72%), less than half would choose the same specialty again (45%).

4. Among nurses who are dissatisfied with their careers, 24% said they plan to pursue a new path within nursing.

5. The biggest reward of the job for RNs and LPNs is making a difference in patients' lives (32%). APRNs (33%) feel the same.

6. The worst part of the job for RNs and LPNs is workplace politics (22%). APRNs (15%) agreed.

7. Around 14% of nurses have recently experienced on-the-job sexual abuse, harassment or misconduct.

8. Patients are the most frequent verbal abusers of nurses, perpetrating abuse in 75% of cases.

9. Managers and administrators are the most frequent emotional abusers of nurses, perpetrating abuse in 48% of cases.

10. Patients are the most frequent physical abusers of nurses, perpetrating abuse in 87% of cases, behind visitors, coworkers, managers/administrators and physicians.

11. A slim minority of nurses (13%) belong to unions.

12. The primary work setting for nurses is in hospitals performing inpatient care.

13. APRNs favor working in hospitals, with 44% preferring to work in the setting.