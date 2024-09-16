NPs, PAs fall victim to 'quiet quitting'

The trend of "quiet quitting" has swept through the U.S. workforce in the last few years, touching every industry, including healthcare.

Now, there could be a rise in nurse practitioners and physician assistants quiet quitting, according to a Sept. 11 report from Medscape.

A Gallup poll updated in 2023 found that about 50% of the workforce were "quiet quitters" or disengaged in the office, while a 2024 survey found that 57% of frontline medical staff, including NPs and PAs, report being disengaged at work.

One family NP in Madison, Ala., told Medscape that despite telling her office manager she felt burnt out, she was often triple-booked, and felt as though no one took her stress seriously. Eventually, she began refusing to take on additional responsibilities.

Some of the biggest factors leading to burnout among NPs and PAs include, the report found, unrealistic care expectations, a lack of trust or respect from physicians, dissatisfaction with leadership, dissatisfaction with pay and moral injury.

NPs told Medscape that they have started quiet quitting following poor communication from administrators and frustration over not being able to complete tasks at hand.

In order to combat quiet quitting, the report recommended that systems keep lines of communication open and watch for signs of frustration among NPs and PAs.

On top of regularly checking in with staff to make sure they feel adequately compensated, not overworked and not understaffed, the report said a practice should also prioritize cultivating a culture in which NPs and PAs feel appreciated and valued.