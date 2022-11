Moose Lake, Minn.-based Northern Lakes Surgery Center, set to open in 2023, has named Jacque Volk, NP, as its director, according to a Nov. 22 report from BusinessNorth.

Ms. Volk will oversee day-to-day operations at the center, quality initiatives and patient experience. She will also serve as director of ambulatory surgery at Duluth, Minn.-based St. Luke's.

Ms. Volk previously worked at Essentia Health-Sandstone, Minn., and Community Memorial Hospital in Cloquet, Minn.