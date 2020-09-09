North Carolina hospital moves wound services outpatient
Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System relocated its Wound Care Center at Boone-based Watauga Medical Group to the Watauga Surgical Group Sept. 8, the WataugaDemocrat.com reports.
The hospital made the move to be "more convenient for patients with a faster check-in process."
The hospital's wound care team will continue to see patients at Boone-based Watauga Surgical Group.
