North Carolina hospital moves wound services outpatient

Boone, N.C.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare System relocated its Wound Care Center at Boone-based Watauga Medical Group to the Watauga Surgical Group Sept. 8, the WataugaDemocrat.com reports.



The hospital made the move to be "more convenient for patients with a faster check-in process."

The hospital's wound care team will continue to see patients at Boone-based Watauga Surgical Group.

