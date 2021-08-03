Newsweek accepting nominations for 2022 best ASCs list

Newsweek is currently accepting nominations for "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2022" list, the publication announced Aug. 3.

Newsweek is partnering with Statista for the ranking, which will not include hospital outpatient departments but will recognize the best ASCs in 25 states with the most centers.

The two companies are most interested in learning how ASCs responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in its nomination survey.

The top 15 ASCs on last year's list are:

1. Boca Raton (Fla.) Outpatient Surgery & Laser Center

2. Surgery Center Palo Alto (Calif.)

3. University Ambulatory Surgery Center in San Diego

4. Wooster (Ohio) Milltown Specialty and Surgery Center

5. UCSD Center for Surgery of Encinitas (Calif.)

6. UCLA Health Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood in Los Angeles

7. The Surgical Center at Columbia (Mo.) Orthopaedic Group

8. 90210 Surgery Medical Center in Beverly Hills

9. Surgery Center Mountain View (Calif.)

10. Surgical Center of San Diego

11. Cleveland Surgical Suites

12. 436 Beverly Hills (Calif.) Surgery Center

13. Surgery Center Fremont (Calif.)

14. Emory Clinic at 1365 Clifton Road in Atlanta

15. Mercer County Surgery Center in Lawrenceville, N.J.