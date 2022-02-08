New York surgeon donates private practice to hospital 

Orleans Community Health Medina (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital has absorbed the private practice of general surgeon John Misiti, MD, Buffalo Business First reported Feb. 1.

Dr. Misiti donated his practice to the system in January after 40 years practicing, the hospital said in a statement to Business First.

His practice will move into a vacant hospital's clinic space, and he will remain with the practice full time as director of the Orleans Community Health Surgery Clinic.