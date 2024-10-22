New York physician pleads guilty to selling oxycodone for cash

A physician in Larchmont, N.Y., has pleaded guilty to one count of illicitly distributing and dispensing oxycodone and other controlled substances.

From around January 2023 to June 2024, Mordechai Bar, MD, prescribed oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose and outside of the usual course of professional practice, often in exchange for cash, according to an Oct. 21 news release from the Justice Department.

According to the release, Dr. Bar "pumped highly addictive substances into the streets for profit, with no regard for the impact on the community."

Dr. Bar pled guilty to one count of distributing oxycodone and other controlled substances, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.