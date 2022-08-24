New York cancer practice reopens outpatient surgery center

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center reopened its newly renovated head and neck, dental and maxillofacial ASC.

The 12,600-square-foot facility is on the third floor of the cancer center's main hospital, Roswell Park said Aug. 23. The center will serve patients with thyroid, throat, nose and sinus cavity cancers, among other ailments.

The center is partnering with Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania to allow plastic surgeons to have a complete clinical rotation training experience.