New Jersey ASC performs 1st '3D' bunion surgery

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

West Morris Surgery Center in Ledgewood, N.J., performed its first bunion surgery using Treace Medical Concept's Lapiplasty procedure, the ASC said Dec. 20. 

The procedure was performed by David Pizzano, MD, and Stephen Guiliana, MD, of Roxbury Foot and Ankle Center.

Traditionally, 2D osteotomy surgery cuts and shifts the bone during bunion surgery. Lapiplasty is  designed to correct all three planes of the bunion and secure unstable joints, addressing the root cause of the bunion.

 

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast