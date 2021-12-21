New Jersey ASC performs 1st '3D' bunion surgery

West Morris Surgery Center in Ledgewood, N.J., performed its first bunion surgery using Treace Medical Concept's Lapiplasty procedure, the ASC said Dec. 20.

The procedure was performed by David Pizzano, MD, and Stephen Guiliana, MD, of Roxbury Foot and Ankle Center.

Traditionally, 2D osteotomy surgery cuts and shifts the bone during bunion surgery. Lapiplasty is designed to correct all three planes of the bunion and secure unstable joints, addressing the root cause of the bunion.