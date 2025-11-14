Nevada ASC suffers data breach affecting 27,000+ individuals

Las Vegas-based Sun Valley Surgery Center recently suffered a data breach affecting more than 27,000 individuals.

The ASC said it became aware on Sept. 3 of a potential issue involving its information systems. An investigation into the incident determined that sensitive information may have been affected, including contact information, Social Security numbers and health information.

The organization said in a web notice that it is not aware of any of the affected information being misused.

The incident was submitted to the HHS Department’s Office for Civil Rights Breach Portal Sept. 18.