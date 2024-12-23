Nearly 1 million affected in data breach

ConnectOnCall, a Delaware-based subsidiary of healthcare software company Phreesia, has suffered a data breach affecting up to 914,138 individuals.

According to a Dec. report in The HIPAA Journal, ConnectOnCall initially identified the suspicious behavior on May 12. A subsequent investigation found that an unauthorized party for three months between Feb. 16 and May 12.

A recent review of compromised data found that more than 900,000 individuals could be impacted in the breach. Information obtained in the breach included patient names, phone numbers, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health condition information, treatment information and prescription information. Patients were notified of the breach on Dec. 11.