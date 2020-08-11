National dermatology, cosmetic surgery practice expanding, plans to hire 'hundreds'

Maitland, Fla.-based Advanced Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is adding 10,000 square feet to its headquarters and plans to hire "hundreds" of people over the next few years, the Orlando Business Journal reports.

Founder Matt Leavitt, DO, said the growth may be surprising in the current economic climate, "but the trajectory of our field and our goals align really well with growth."

Dr. Leavitt founded the practice in 1989. It now has a national presence with more than 150 locations. In 2016, the practice had more than 2,000 employees.

The practice is growing its headquarters from 25,000 square feet to 35,000 square feet. Dr. Leavitt said the COVID-19 pandemic did not deter demand for services.

