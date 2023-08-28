Mount Sinai faces backlash for plans to relocate historic New York hospital

Community advocates have expressed concerns over Mount Sinai Health System's plans to relocate the "historic" New York Eye and Ear Infirmary services to a new ambulatory surgery center in downtown New York City, according to an Aug. 28 report from The Village Sun.

New York City-based Mount Sinai purchased NYEE in 2013 and has since made the decision to move the services from its current location to an ASC under the NYEE brand in Midtown. Paul Sidoti, MD, the chair of NYEE's ophthalmology department, gave his support for the decentralization, claiming "changes will need to occur in how we've done things in the past," according to the report.

However, community and disability advocates have expressed concern over the relocation, claiming that individuals with disabilities rely on the convenience and safety that comes with the current location's proximity to bus lines. Sixteen local politicians sent a letter to Mount Sinai on March 3 but received no response. Additionally, over 100 community members attended a "Save NYEE" rally on July 31 to encourage Mount Sinai to include the community in the planning process, according to the report.

Mount Sinai urged New York State's Public Health and Health Planning Council to approve a merger between NYEE and Mount Sinai Beth Israel, claiming it would preserve NYEE's federal license as an acute-care hospital. However, advocates view the potential merger as an attempt to address Beth Israel's financial issues, as the hospital has an accumulated debt of $700 million and is estimated to experience $150 million in debt in 2023.

The new state health commissioner told Mount Sinai officials that the proposed merger would only be approved after community engagement. Despite the health system's silence in specifying its next steps, a spokesperson told The Village Sun, "Obviously, we intend to fulfill the contingencies and that is what we are saying."