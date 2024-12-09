Most US adults see healthcare as government responsibility: 10 things to know

The majority of U.S. adults say it is the federal government's responsibility to ensure all Americans have healthcare coverage, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Here are 10 other things to know about the poll:

1. The results are based on Gallup's annual Health and Healthcare survey, conducted Nov. 6-20.

2. The percentage of U.S. adults who think that the federal government is responsible for ensuring citizens have healthcare coverage is 62%.

3. This is the highest percentage in more than a decade. In 2006, 69% of U.S. adults said that the federal government is responsible for health coverage.

4. This figure slipped to a low of 42% in 2013 during the rollout of the Affordable Care Act.

5. Among Republicans, 32% said that the federal government is responsible for ensuring all Americans have healthcare coverage, up from 22% in 2020.

6. Among Democrats, 90% said that healthcare coverage for Americans is the federal government's responsibility, the highest percentage measured in this group to date.

7. Americans were divided almost evenly on the question of public support for a government-run healthcare system similar to that of Canada or the United Kingdom. Forty-six percent were in favor of a public system, while 49% remained in favor of mostly private health insurance.

8. The ACA hit its second-highest approval rating in the poll at 54%, just below the all-time highs of 55% in 2017 and 2020.

9. Among those who disapproved of the ACA, 66% thought it should be repealed and replaced with a different plan, compared with 27% who believed it should be kept in place but significantly changed.

10. Of those who approve of ACA, 48% thought it should be kept in place but significantly changed.