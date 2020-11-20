Most-read ASC articles — Hospitals delaying electives, the biggest threats to ASCs and more
Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review from Nov. 16-20:
1. Where hospitals are delaying elective surgeries due to COVID-19 spikes
2. 2 ASC administrators on the biggest threat to ASCs today
3. Anesthesiologist, 2 others reach $5.5M settlement over death of well-known principal, veteran
4. The largest health insurers in all 50 states
5. USPI partnering on Tennessee outpatient development — 3 details
6. The ASC payer landscape in 2021: 6 administrator insights
7. Orlando Health breaks ground on $250M orthopedic complex
8. 6 new ASC joint ventures in October
9. Independent physicians fear practices won't make it through COVID-19 — 10 key stats
10. Severe GI complications associated with mortality in 50%+ of COVID-19 cases
