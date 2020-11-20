Most-read ASC articles — Hospitals delaying electives, the biggest threats to ASCs and more

Here are the most-read articles on Becker's ASC Review from Nov. 16-20:

1. Where hospitals are delaying elective surgeries due to COVID-19 spikes

2. 2 ASC administrators on the biggest threat to ASCs today

3. Anesthesiologist, 2 others reach $5.5M settlement over death of well-known principal, veteran

4. The largest health insurers in all 50 states

5. USPI partnering on Tennessee outpatient development — 3 details

6. The ASC payer landscape in 2021: 6 administrator insights

7. Orlando Health breaks ground on $250M orthopedic complex

8. 6 new ASC joint ventures in October

9. Independent physicians fear practices won't make it through COVID-19 — 10 key stats

10. Severe GI complications associated with mortality in 50%+ of COVID-19 cases

