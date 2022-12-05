ASC Turnarounds: Ideas to Improve Performance

More than half of PAs have questioned physician treatment decisions

Claire Wallace  

About 57 percent of physician's assistants have questioned a treatment decision by their physician at least once, according to data from Medscape's 2022 "Evolving Scope of Practice" report. 

Five percent of PA respondents said they question physician treatment decisions often, while 52 percent question them occasionally, according to the survey of more than 770 practicing PAs. The report was released Dec. 2.

Thirty-nine percent of PAs said they rarely question treatment decisions, and 3 percent said they never do. 

On the other hand, 80 percent of physicians said they questioned their physician assistants' treatment decisions occasionally or often. 

