Montana hospital-owned ASC reopens after $6M expansion

Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic is reopening its ASC after a $6 million expansion project.

The Great Falls Clinic Surgery Center gained 7,375 square feet of space, five observation beds for overnight stays, a fourth operating room and expansions to two existing operating rooms, the hospital said Aug. 26. The center now sits at 20,011 square feet.

The one-story facility has historically offered ophthalmology, orthopedics, ENT, pain management, urology, podiatry, gynecology and general surgery, the hospital said.

"Since opening our new hospital in 2015, the facility has been bursting at the seams and we have been creative with re-arranging and scheduling surgeries to accommodate our patients," Great Falls Clinic CEO Wayne Gillis said. "The expansion of the existing surgery center will free up more space and time at our hospital as we prepare for more complex cases and higher levels of acuity. This will also allow us to focus on expanding our surgery center, which we have not done since building the facility in 1999."