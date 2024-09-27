Millennial physician pay satisfaction, by specialty

Millennial psychiatrists have the highest satisfaction with their pay of all other specialty physicians, according to a recent Medscape report.
The publication released "How Much Green Comes With the White Coat? Medscape Millennial Physician Compensation Report 2024" on Sept. 26. The findings are based on a poll of 7,000 U.S. practicing physicians who participated in an online survey between October 2023 and January 2024.
Here's a breakdown of the percent of respondents that said they were satisfied with their pay, by specialty.
Psychiatry: 61%
Anesthesiology: 61%
Dermatology: 60%
Emergency medicine: 60%
General surgery: 50%
Family medicine: 46%
Ophthalmology: 42%
OB-GYN: 42%
Orthopedics, including orthopedic surgery: 41%
Internal medicine: 40%
Pediatrics: 39%
Rheumatology: 38%
Not all specialties in the report are shown in this list.