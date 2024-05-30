Michigan physician sentenced for practicing without a license

Michigan urogynecologist Husam Abed, MD, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for practicing medicine without a license.

In addition, Dr. Abed, 53, of Sterling Heights faces a $2,000 fine and $1,000 in court costs as well as other penalties, according to a May 29 news release from the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Dr. Abed was convicted of six counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession in March.

An investigation determined that Dr. Abed departed from acceptable medical standards while practicing at his clinic in Grand Rapids, and his license was suspended May 23, 2022.

An additional investigation found that Dr. Abed continued treating patients at his clinic after the suspension of his license.